Graphic Video Shows Car Slamming Into Philadelphia Eagles’ Fans After NFC Championship Game

What was meant to be a night of celebration in Philadelphia quickly turned into a frightening ordeal after a car struck several pedestrians following the Eagles' NFC Championship win. Fans who had just celebrated their team’s victory were caught off guard by the shocking incident that left three injured, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Moment of Impact and Aftermath

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 PM on Sunday night, following the Eagles' impressive 38-24 victory over the Washington Commanders. As fans made their way through Philadelphia’s Center City area, a vehicle suddenly sped into a crowd, knocking people to the ground. The disturbing scene, captured on video, shows the vehicle plowing into fans, sending them flying through the air.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO ON TMZ SPORTS

Investigation and Positive News for Injured Pedestrians

The Philadelphia Police Department responded quickly, and the driver was detained. Authorities believe the crash was not intentional but have not ruled out all possibilities. Fortunately, despite the severity of the incident, the three pedestrians who were struck have reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries, offering some relief in what could have been a much worse outcome for those involved.