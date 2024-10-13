Graphic Video Shows Gruesome Aidan Hutchinson Injury

In a heartbreaking turn of events for the Detroit Lions, a graphic video has emerged showing the gruesome nature of Aidan Hutchinson's injury, which occurred during the Lions' Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The image, which has quickly circulated on social media, clearly shows Hutchinson's lower leg severely broken, confirming the seriousness of the injury.

— Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 13, 2024

Hutchinson, who was carted off the field after a third-quarter sack on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, had been a cornerstone of the Lions' defense this season. The video adds a somber visual to what was already feared to be a season-ending injury. Hutchinson's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Lions as they navigate the remainder of the 2024 season without their defensive leader.