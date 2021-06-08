Green Bay Packers add quarterback for mandatory minicamp

by

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is reportedly missing from the Green Bay Packers mandatory minicamp but according to a report from Rob Demovsky, they have added tryout QB, Jake Dolegala to the mix.

Dolegala played his college ball at Central Connecticut before eventually signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. He also spent time with the New England Patriots.

