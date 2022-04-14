Green Bay Packers agree to contract with WR Sammy Watkins

Earlier on Thursday, reports surfaced that WR Sammy Watkins was in Green Bay to meet with the Packers.

Well, apparently that meeting went very well as Watkins is reportedly signing a 1-year deal to play with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

Reports are that the deal is worth $4 million.

Breaking: Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year deal w the #Packers, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 14, 2022

The Packers lost Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason but they are replacing him with Watkins, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the same draft that included Adams.

NFL Draft Betting: How Early Will the Top Edge Rushers Be Drafted?

There’s a fairly well-accepted adage that “the most valuable football positions are quarterback and anyone who can get to the quarterback.” We all know that the passing game — both on offense and defense — has become the premier phase of NFL play, so it makes sense that prospects who affect it should demand attention in the NFL Draft. Especially in an NFL prospect cycle with no clear-cut, superstar-to-be quarterbacks, the edge-rushing talent is the show in town for 2022 draftniks.

Edge rusher is also a position you should be paying attention to if you want to bet the NFL Draft this year. FanDuel Sportsbook has player draft position props available for a number of NFL prospects: they give an overall draft slot number and you can bet on whether that prospect will be selected “over” (later in the draft) or “under” (earlier) that pick.

All four edge rushers with draft slot props have lines suggesting they’ll be top-10 selections. Will the top picks be dominated by defensive ends, or will any of these elite edge players slip down the board in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Methodology

I use a combination of data sources, including mock drafts and my own draft pick model to help project players into draft slots. The mock draft data I use sources the “pulse of the people” via Grinding the Mocks and their Expected Draft Position (EDP), as well as an “expert consensus mock” of the nine most accurate mockers over the last five years, per The Huddle Report.

Click here to read more.