Green Bay Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers if he wants out

According to a report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Green Bay Packers have already agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers if he is still unhappy following the 2021 season.

Rodgers has made it very clear that he was very unhappy with the Packers for how they have treated him and how they have run their organization over the years.

He has agreed to play for the Packers through the 2021 season but it sounds like this could very well be his final season in Green Bay.

Here is the latest on the Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz’s injuries, and how likely is it that Deshaun Watson stays with the Texans all season. #NFL #News @NFLonFOX #Wentz #Dak #Watson pic.twitter.com/2qfyaYB232 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 5, 2021