According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Aaron Rodgers has agreed to terms of a reworked contract with the Green Bay Packers.

The details of the contract have not yet been released but they will assure that Rodgers is QB 1 for the Packers for at least the 2021 season.

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to terms and language on the reworked deal, source said. The saga is over. Only thing left is to sign it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2021