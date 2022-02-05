Green Bay Packers announce coaching changes

According to the Green Bay Packers, they are parting ways with special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton.
In addition, the Packers announced on Saturday that John Dunn has been promoted to tight ends coach.
From Packers:
Drayton has coached in the NFL for six seasons, including the last four seasons on the special teams coaching staff for the Packers (assistant from 2018-20).
“We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons,” said LaFleur. “He is a great man who is loved by our players and coaches and contributed a lot to our success. We wish nothing but the best for Mo, Tonya and the rest of their family moving forward.”
Dunn is entering his sixth season in the NFL and second with the Packers, having worked as a senior analyst for Green Bay last season. He previously coached tight ends for the New York Jets (2019-20) and was a football assistant (2016) and offensive assistant with the Chicago Bears (2017), working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks as well as helping to install the offensive line protections.
