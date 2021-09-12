Green Bay Packers bench Aaron Rodgers, put in Jordan Love

It was an roller coaster of an offseason for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and they hoped to put it all behind them on Sunday as they opened up their 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints.

Well, with the Packers trailing 38-3 in the fourth quarter, they have now benched Rodgers in favor of backup, Jordan Love.

Rodgers is in no jeopardy of losing his starting job but it is funny how things worked out!

