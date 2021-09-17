Green Bay Packers could be down a coach for Monday Night Football

According to reports, the Green Bay Packers could be down a coach when they take on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal is reporting that Packers DL coach Jerry Montgomery could miss Monday night’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers have their first player or coach to test positive for COVID-19 this season, but because he was vaccinated, there’s a chance he could be back for the Monday night game against the Detroit Lions.

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery tested positive this week, a source told PackersNews. He is the only Packers coach or player to have tested positive since training camp began in late July.

The entire Packers coaching staff is vaccinated, so Montgomery can return if he is showing no symptoms and has had two negative tests 24 hours apart.

No other member of the coaching staff has tested positive, a source said.