Green Bay Packers create millions in 2022 cap space

In case you have not heard, the Green Bay Packers were not exactly in a great place when it came to their salary cap for 2022.

Well, according to Field Yates, in the past two days, the Packers have not created nearly $14 million in cap space with more moves coming.

On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in 2022 cap space by converting $3.85 million of Aaron Jones‘ 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and adding two void years.

If the Packers want to keep Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams around for the 2022 season, they need money and it sure does look like they are doing what it takes to make that happen.