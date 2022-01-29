in NFL

Green Bay Packers decide on new offensive coordinator

With Nathanial Hackett departing for the Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers will have a new offensive coordinator in 2022.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich as offensive coordinator.

