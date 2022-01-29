Green Bay Packers decide on new offensive coordinator

With Nathanial Hackett departing for the Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers will have a new offensive coordinator in 2022.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich as offensive coordinator.
The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.
Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022
