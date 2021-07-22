Green Bay Packers fan creates epic music video to convince Aaron Rodgers to come back [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Aaron Rodgers is in a feud with the Green Bay Packers and at this point, it is anyone’s guess as to whether or not he will be the starting quarterback for the green and yellow in 2021 and beyond.

Well, one fan is doing his best to try to convince Rodgers to stick around with the Packers and he has released a music video to try and make that happen.

The fan, who goes by Matty Fresh, actually has some talent and if Rodgers sees this video, he may just decide to “come back.”

Maybe a Lions fan should have made one of these for Matthew Stafford!

