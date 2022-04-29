Green Bay Packers fan loses his mind after Detroit Lions select Jameson Williams [Video]

As you have likely heard by now, during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick.

Watch as this Green Bay Packers fan absolutely loses his mind as the Lions select Williams with the No. 12 pick.

“The Lions…have betrayed me!”

Whether or not you like that the Lions traded up to select Jameson Williams, you have to LOVE that it is crushing Packers fans!

Fantasy Football: Will Garrett Wilson Be a High-End Producer Immediately With the Jets?

The New York Jets were one of the more logical landing spots for a receiver, and they ended up taking Garrett Wilson 10th overall. Wilson was a -140 favorite to be the first wideout off the board, per FanDuel Sportsbook, but he was the second receiver chosen, going two picks after Drake London.

Wilson’s production jumped each year at Ohio State, culminating with a 70-catch, 1,058-yard junior season in 2021 in which he ripped off 12 touchdowns. He accumulated a solid 26.3% target share despite the Buckeyes being ridiculously loaded at wideout, and that mark ranks in the 77th percentile, per PlayerProfiler. He then blazed a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine.

What will Wilson bring to the table for the Jets?

