Green Bay Packers fans react to Aaron Rodgers report

ESPN’s Adam Schefter set the sports world on fire earlier this afternoon when he reported that 3-time NFL MVP Aaron’s Rodgers is upset with Green Bay Packers management and allegedly wants out.

Needless to say, Packers fans had plenty to say about the bombshell report.

Don’t blame him with this idiot GM we have — Pheonix Mehlberg (@MehlbergPheonix) April 29, 2021

Fire Gute and Murphy! — Joe (@Joe64584885) April 29, 2021

He's free to retire at any time. — George Macaulay (@moosewing) April 29, 2021

Its time to call his bluff. Sadly he is acting like a spoiled brat. The Packers need to stand firm. Or see what the can get for him and build the team around Love. It pains me to say…Grow up Aaron!! — Mike Curtis (@FantasyFBnutz) April 29, 2021

As an honest Packers fan, I think the organization owes it to Aaron to send him to his preferred choice, which would be a contending team. Trade him to SF for the 3rd pick and Jimmy G + a couple extra mid round picks. This is coming from an honest Packers fan btw — Jordan (@splash_cousin) April 29, 2021

It isn't about committing to him. It is about committing to making the team better and there has been ZERO effort in that regard since the debacle in SF 2 years. ZERO. Signing your own guys only keeps you the same. — Butch Gebhardt (@ButchieGee) April 29, 2021

The team can go forward with or without him. I don’t care anymore. I would like him here because the team is unquestionably better with him, but this diva stuff is pathetic. — Kyle Sparks (@kyleksparks) April 29, 2021

Don’t try to make him seem like the bad guy when the organization hasn’t done shit to give him weapons to bring weapons and actually live up to the name “Title Town” he needs to be the heart of the team and Packers aren’t allowing him to do so — ale 🦅 (@alexngongora) April 29, 2021

Packers do nothing buy him a bib and a pacifier and tell his to do his job — Katelin (@boston042169) April 29, 2021