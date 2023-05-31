Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Green Bay Packers fans think Detroit Lions will win NFC North

By W.G. Brady
0
0

In a recent NFL Reacts poll conducted by Acme Packing Company, Green Bay Packers fans were asked to choose the team they believe will win the NFC North. Surprisingly, a majority of respondents, 51 percent to be exact, selected the Detroit Lions as the division champions. This unexpected shift in sentiment indicates a change in perception and a newfound respect for the Lions, especially considering their role in eliminating the Packers from the playoffs this past season.

Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers

Key Points

  • Packers fans voted the Lions as the likely winners of the NFC North in a recent poll.
  • This signifies a notable change in perception and increased respect for the Lions among rival fans.
  • The Packers, who have traditionally been dominant in the division, came in second place in the voting.

Green Bay Packers fans think Detroit Lions will win NFC North

Here are the results of the poll:

- Advertisement -
Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – A surprising twist to divisional predictions

The fact that Green Bay fans, who are well-versed in the divisional rivalry, have shown support for the Lions speaks volumes about the changing perception of Detroit's team. The Lions' recent victory over the Packers, coupled with their offseason improvements, may have contributed to this newfound optimism among rival fans. It highlights the growing belief that the NFC North is becoming a more competitive and unpredictable division, making for an exciting upcoming season.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Stop It! The Detroit Lions do not need DeAndre Hopkins
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions Analysis and OpinionW.G. Brady -

Stop It! The Detroit Lions do not need DeAndre Hopkins

Folks, please stop listening to ANYONE who believes the Detroit Lions should sign DeAndre Hopkins.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.