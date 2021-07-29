Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst just admitted what we already knew

Aaron Rodgers will be QB 1 for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and a big reason why is because the Packers gave in to some of Rodgers’ demands.

One of those demands was bringing back WR Randall Cobb.

On Wednesday, the Packers acquired Cobb from the Houston Texans and according to GM Brian Gutekunst, they only did so to make Rodgers happy.

“I think that’s a big part of it,” Gutekunst said on Thursday. “Without Aaron, we probably wouldn’t be pursuing it. Randall’s still a good player. … This is what Aaron wanted, that’s why we did it.”

