Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst releases statement regarding Aaron Rodgers

In case you have not heard by now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report that Aaron Rodgers wants to leave the Green Bay Packers.

Now, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has released a statement saying that the organization is committed to Rodgers for the 2021 season and beyond.

Nation, how do you think this plays out?

Statement from GM Brian Gutekunst: "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team." — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 29, 2021