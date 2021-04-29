Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst releases statement regarding Aaron Rodgers

by

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard by now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report that Aaron Rodgers wants to leave the Green Bay Packers.

Now, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has released a statement saying that the organization is committed to Rodgers for the 2021 season and beyond.

Nation, how do you think this plays out?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.