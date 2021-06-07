Green Bay Packers have discussed option in regards to Aaron Rodgers

Sharing is caring!

The Green Bay Packers will kick off their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and it sure does seem like they will be without their best player, Aaron Rodgers, who most believe will not play for the Packers in 2021.

If Rodgers skips the mandatory minicamp, which most expect him to do, the Packers could fine him a whopping $93,085.

But according to Adam Schefter, the Packers have discussed issuing Rodgers an excused absence, which would also excuse any fines incurred from him missing camp.

What do you think the Packers should do?

