The Detroit Lions are preparing for a massive NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and a closer look at their division rival reveals a weakness Dan Campbell’s team could exploit. Despite winning three consecutive games and improving to 4-2, Green Bay has struggled to establish a reliable rushing attack.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

And the numbers suggest the problem is much bigger than one bad afternoon.

The Packers are coming off a 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but their offensive performance wasn’t nearly as dominant as the final score might suggest. While Jordan Love threw for 276 yards, Green Bay’s running backs struggled to generate consistent yardage, continuing a troubling trend that could play directly into Detroit’s hands.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Green Bay Packers Have a Serious Running Game Problem

Green Bay entered Week 6 ranked last in the NFL in major rushing categories, and the Packers still sit last after six games with 359 rushing yards on 125 carries, an average of 2.9 per attempt. A recent breakdown of the NFC North’s biggest weaknesses flagged the same problem. The Packers have struggled to create running lanes, putting additional pressure on Love to carry the offense.

The victory over Dallas did little to quiet those concerns. Green Bay’s running backs combined for just 36 yards on 20 carries, an average of 1.8 yards per attempt, and the Packers finished with 57 rushing yards on 26 attempts as a team.

MarShawn Lloyd managed only 10 yards on eight carries, while Pierre Strong Jr. finished with 28 yards on 11 attempts. Kaleb Johnson added minus-2 yards on his lone carry, according to the box score from Green Bay’s victory.

Those numbers should get the attention of Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. If the Lions can prevent Green Bay from finding success on the ground, they could force Love into more predictable passing situations and create opportunities for their pass rush.

Detroit Lions Have an Opportunity to Attack Jordan Love

Green Bay’s problems began with an offensive line that struggled badly during the opening weeks of the season. The Packers allowed 51 quarterback pressures through their first three games, the most in the NFL during that stretch.

However, Green Bay has made significant improvements in pass protection after changing its offensive-line personnel. According to an October 15 examination of those adjustments, the Packers reduced their pressure rate allowed from approximately 44.7% through three weeks to 20.3% in Weeks 4 and 5, the best mark in the league over that stretch.

That’s an important distinction for Detroit. The Packers’ offensive line isn’t necessarily the same vulnerable unit that struggled in September, but its inability to consistently establish the run remains a weakness the Lions should attempt to exploit.

As we previously highlighted, Arizona’s coaching staff acknowledged the problems created by Sheppard’s defensive approach during Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Cardinals. The Lions showed they could disrupt an opposing offense when their front seven executed its assignments and created pressure.

That approach could be particularly effective against Green Bay if Detroit wins on early downs. Forcing second-and-long and third-and-long situations would limit the Packers’ options and allow the Lions to put more pressure on Love.

The challenge will be making sure that pressure actually gets home. Love has demonstrated an ability to make defenses pay when given time, and Green Bay’s improving pass protection means Detroit cannot simply assume its defensive front will dominate.

Josh Jacobs Could Change the Equation Against Detroit

There is one major wrinkle in Detroit’s potential defensive game plan: Josh Jacobs could return against the Lions.

The veteran running back is eligible to play after being removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List on Monday, giving Green Bay an opportunity to strengthen its struggling backfield. His participation has not yet been confirmed, but even the possibility of his return complicates Detroit’s preparation.

As we previously reported on Jacobs’ potential return, the three-time Pro Bowler would provide Green Bay with an experienced option who has demonstrated an ability to handle a heavy rushing workload. His presence could help address the Packers’ biggest offensive weakness, although it remains unclear how much he could contribute immediately after missing six games.

What the Detroit Lions Must Do Against Green Bay

For the Lions, the objective remains the same regardless of who lines up at running back. Detroit needs to win at the line of scrimmage, prevent Green Bay from controlling the clock, and make Love beat a defense that is able to focus on stopping the pass.

Campbell has repeatedly emphasized that the Lions need more consistency if they want to become legitimate championship contenders. Sunday’s matchup provides an excellent opportunity to turn a favorable statistical matchup into an important NFC North victory.

The Packers have won three straight games, but their struggling rushing attack gives Detroit a weakness worth attacking. If the Lions can control the line of scrimmage and force Green Bay into predictable passing situations, they could give themselves a significant advantage Sunday at Ford Field.