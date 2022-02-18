Green Bay Packers make big move to try and keep Aaron Rodgers around

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022? Will he retire?

Those are a couple of big questions that have to be answered but if the Green Bay Packers have any say at all, they clearly want Rodgers to stick around for another season.

In fact, the Packers made a big move on Thursday to try to convince Rodgers to play for them in 2022.

That move is bringing Tom Clements out of retirement to take over as their new quarterbacks’ coach.

From ESPN:

Tom Clements, one of the coaches Aaron Rodgers has long credited for his development during his early days in the NFL, is coming out of retirement to return to the Green Bay Packers as quarterbacks coach.

Clements verbally accepted the job on Thursday, a source told ESPN. The contract still has to be signed, but that is expected to be just a formality.

While there’s the obvious connection to Rodgers, a source said Clements’ arrival doesn’t guarantee that the reigning NFL MVP will return to the Packers, but rather is another move that the Packers hope will convince Rodgers to come back.

This is a very interesting move by the Packers because Clements does not have ties to the current coaching staff in Green Bay and I just don’t see him coming out of retirement unless he believes Rodgers is coming back.

Stay tuned.