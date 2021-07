Sharing is caring!

Is Aaron Rodgers’ career with the Green Bay Packers finished?

Well, if it’s up to Packers’ Team President Mark Murphy, that is not the case at all as he said on Monday that the Packers want Rodgers back and they are working to make that happen.

#Packers president Mark Murphy: “We want Aaron back. We’re committed to Aaron Rodgers for 2021 and beyond. He’s our leader and we look forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.” — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2021