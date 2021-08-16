Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers catches Peter King of guard with comment

I really feel like we are beating a dead horse at this point but Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers recently made a surprising comment to Peter King that is spreading like wildfire.

During a recent interview, Rodgers told King that prior to the 2020 NFL season, he thought he was going into his last season with the Packers.

He did, however, say something I didn’t expect: “Last year at this time, I was looking at the season as my last year in Green Bay.”

Well, this helps to explain why the current offseason went the way it did.

Now, the question is, is this the final season we will see Rodgers as QB of the Packers?