Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur talk upcoming Detroit Lions matchup

It will be a pivotal divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

“A couple long last names,” he said.

“I do have some familiarity with some of those guys, played against them last year,” Rodgers told Green Bay reporters. “I think the scheme is one that can help them. They do play similar coverages to the Saints with (Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator). But I think they’re improving guys. I thought they did a nice job last year of getting better, being kind of thrust into the situation and last year they just played a bunch of man to kind of see what they had.”

“There’s not a lot of tape on 26 (Melifonwu), obviously,” Rodgers said. “But anytime you’ve got young guys, you’re going to test them.”

Of course, two of those longer last names belong to Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu, both of whom will be playing against Rodgers and the Packers.

Meanwhile, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had nothing but good things to say about Detroit’s offensive line, despite being without Taylor Decker.

“That’s one of the premier fronts in the league,” he said of Detroit’s offensive line. And you can bet he knows that Monday night will be a battle.

“This is going to be a good, old-fashioned NFC North battle,” he said There’s not going to be a lot of finesse about this game. It’s going to be a very physical football game.”

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press Link – –