Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers has message for the ‘trolls’

Following an embarrassing performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers‘ offense dominated in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers was brilliant as the Packers defeated the Lions 35-17 on Monday Night Football to move to 1-1 on the season.

Following the game, Rodgers had a message for all of the ‘trolls’ who came out in droves after the Packers’ Week 1 debacle.

From CBS Sports:

“I think we maybe tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight,” Rodgers told reporters.

“I just think people like to say a lot of bull—- and it’s nice to come back in here after a game like that,” he said. “I think there’s even more (overreactions) than when I started playing. There’s so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis. So it’s nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week.”

Nation, do you think Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers back to the NFL Playoffs this season?