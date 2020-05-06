Where Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers could be playing in 2020

Is it possible that this is the final season that we see Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform?

Well, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, that is quite possible.

In a recent piece published by Florio, he notes that Green Bay “would save nearly $4.8 million in cap space and $22 million in cash by trading Rodgers after the 2020 season.”

So, if the Packers do decide to move on from their future Hall of Fame quarterback, where could they trade him to?

According to Florio, there are a handful of teams that could come to the table with an offer for Rodgers.

From Pro Football Talk:

So it makes sense to look to the AFC for potential locations for Rodgers, and the one team that stands out the most (sorry, Derek Carr) is the Raiders. Jon Gruden, Aaron Rodgers, the Silver and Black. Las Vegas. It just makes too much sense to not happen.

Other AFC teams that could be interested include the Patriots (if Jarrett Stidham doesn’t pan out), the Colts (if they don’t have a strong post-Philip Rivers option), the Jaguars (if Gardner Minshew II isn’t the guy), the Broncos (if Drew Lock fails to become the guy many believe he will be), and the Browns (if 2020 Baker Mayfield looks more like 2019 than 2018).

Then there are the Jets, again. What if Sam Darnold doesn’t do enough this year to cement his grip on the job? What if the Jets opt for the same kind of all-in move that was made 12 years ago, when the Jets acquired Favre?