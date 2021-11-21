Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals why he left game early

It was a battle to the finish this afternoon at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Vikings and the visiting Green Bay Packers, ultimately resulting in a walk-off win for the host Vikings.

However, Packers quarterback and former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers didn’t take the final snap of the first half, departing early:

He would reveal to reporters that the reason was that he re-aggravated a toe injury during the 1st half when it was stepped on by an opponent:

Rodgers, who would return to action, finished the game 22-of-33 passing with 385 yards and four touchdowns. The Packers dropped to 8-3, while the Vikings improved to 5-5.

