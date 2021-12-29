Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he will consider retirement after 2021 season

Where will Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers play in 2022?

That will likely be the question that is asked most during the upcoming offseason but according to Rodgers, there is a chance that he is not playing anywhere in 2022.

On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he has contemplated retirement following the 2021 season and he said he “wouldn’t rule that out.”

From NFL.com:

“I wouldn’t rule that out,” Rodgers said when asked if he’s contemplated retiring after 2021. “I think that I’m just enjoying this season for this season. I think that playing next year will definitely be in the thought process. One of the things, wanting to not be a bum on the way out and still be able to play I think is important to me.”

“If this year has taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have love for the game I’m still super competitive and I still enjoy the process of the week,” Rodgers said. “I miss practice and it’s tough to not be out there, week after week now. But I still do love competing and I love being out there.”

“There’ll be a lot of things that I’ll weigh in the offseason,” Rodgers said. “Saying that doesn’t mean, or any of the comments I’ve made, doesn’t mean I’m thinking about elsewhere, I do want to clarify that. The things that I’ve said about the team this year, about (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and I’s relationship has been heartfelt and genuine and I do appreciate a lot of the things I’ve seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me.

“I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said. “It won’t be something where I’d drag it out months and months. I’ll have conversations with my loved ones after the season, with Brian and Mark (Murphy) and Russ (Ball) and the coaching staff and then make a decision at some point. I’m not going to hold the team back from anything. And then once I commit, if it’s committing to move forward here, then it’ll be a quick decision.”

What do you think Rodgers will decide to do.