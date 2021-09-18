Green Bay Packers release final Injury Report in advance of MNF game vs. Detroit Lions

by

On Monday night, the Green Bay Packers will look to bounce back from a humiliating Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints when they host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Earlier today, the Packers released their final Week 2 Injury Report and as you can see below, S Vernon Scott is OUT, while TE Josiah Deguara is doubtful.

Nation, who do you think wins this game?

Player, Pos. INJURY THURS FRI SAT SAT STATUS
Josiah Deguara, TE Concussion DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Tyler Lancaster, DL Back/Ankle LP LP LP
Josh Myers, C/G Finger FP FP FP
Lucas Patrick, G Concussion DNP DNP LP Questionable
Darnell Savage, S Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Vernon Scott, S Hamstring LP LP LP Out
Marcedes Lewis, TE NIR (veteran rest) DNP FP

Click here to see the Lions final Injury Report for Week 2

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.