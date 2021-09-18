Green Bay Packers release final Injury Report in advance of MNF game vs. Detroit Lions

On Monday night, the Green Bay Packers will look to bounce back from a humiliating Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints when they host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Earlier today, the Packers released their final Week 2 Injury Report and as you can see below, S Vernon Scott is OUT, while TE Josiah Deguara is doubtful.

Nation, who do you think wins this game?

Player, Pos. INJURY THURS FRI SAT SAT STATUS Josiah Deguara, TE Concussion DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Tyler Lancaster, DL Back/Ankle LP LP LP – Josh Myers, C/G Finger FP FP FP – Lucas Patrick, G Concussion DNP DNP LP Questionable Darnell Savage, S Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable Vernon Scott, S Hamstring LP LP LP Out Marcedes Lewis, TE NIR (veteran rest) – DNP FP –