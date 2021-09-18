Green Bay Packers release final Injury Report in advance of MNF game vs. Detroit Lions

On Monday night, the Green Bay Packers will look to bounce back from a humiliating Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints when they host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
Earlier today, the Packers released their final Week 2 Injury Report and as you can see below, S Vernon Scott is OUT, while TE Josiah Deguara is doubtful.
Nation, who do you think wins this game?
|Player, Pos.
|INJURY
|THURS
|FRI
|SAT
|SAT STATUS
|Josiah Deguara, TE
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Tyler Lancaster, DL
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|–
|Josh Myers, C/G
|Finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
|–
|Lucas Patrick, G
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Darnell Savage, S
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Vernon Scott, S
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|Marcedes Lewis, TE
|NIR (veteran rest)
|–
|DNP
|FP
|–
