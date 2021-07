When Trey Wingo first reported that Aaron Rodgers was only going to return to the Green Bay Packers if he got his way and the Packers brought back Randall Cobb, we thought it may be a joke.

But, Wingo was spot on, and on Wednesday, Cobb took to Twitter to announce that he is “coming home.”

We do not yet know what the Packers are giving up to get Cobb from the Houston Texans but it appears to be a done deal.