Green Bay Packers sign free agent quarterback

According to report from Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers added some quarterback depth on Thursday by signing free agent Jake Dolegala, who tried out for the team during their mandatory mini camp this week.

With Aaron Rodgers still not reporting for camp, the packers are making sure that they have enough quarterbacks on their roster to move forward.

