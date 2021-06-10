Green Bay Packers sign free agent quarterback

Sharing is caring!

According to report from Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers added some quarterback depth on Thursday by signing free agent Jake Dolegala, who tried out for the team during their mandatory mini camp this week.

With Aaron Rodgers still not reporting for camp, the packers are making sure that they have enough quarterbacks on their roster to move forward.

FA QB Jake Dolegala, who tried out at mandatory minicamp, is signing with the #Packers today, per agent @glose_matt of @GenSportsGroup. Some QB depth going into training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021