Green Bay Packers TE suspended for substance abuse

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Green Bay Packers TE Jace Sternberger had been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league’s Policy and Program on Substances of abuse.

Sternberger will be able to return following the Packers Week 2 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

