Green Bay Packers TE suspended for substance abuse

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Green Bay Packers TE Jace Sternberger had been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league’s Policy and Program on Substances of abuse.

Sternberger will be able to return following the Packers Week 2 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

#Packers TE Jace Sternberger is suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. He is eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster on Tuesday, Sept. 21, following Week 2 vs. Detroit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021