Green Bay Packers team president makes head-scratching comment about Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers held a mandatory minicamp this week and missing from action, not surprisingly, was quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Missing the mandatory minicamp means Rodgers is officially a holdout and it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will not play for the Packers in 2021, despite the team saying they want him back.

During an event at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Packers team president Mark Murphy made a bit of a head-scratching comment on behalf of a franchise that reportedly wants Rodgers to play for them moving forward.

From NBC26.com:

“I’m often reminded though… of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away (earlier this year),” Murphy said. “(Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.'”

“So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy said.

These comments from Murphy came not long after he said the situation regarding Rodgers has divided the Packers’ fan base.

Something tells me that these comments are not going to help the cause if the Packers truly want Rodgers to report to the team.