This coming Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will host the Washington Football team at Lambeau Field.

When the Packers take the field, they will be doing do in their special throwback jerseys.

As a fan of the Detroit Lions, I cannot stand anything about the Packers but these uniforms are pretty tight.

The Packers will be wearing their 1950’s throwback uniforms this Sunday against Washington and they are excellent. pic.twitter.com/AR5vjGCLs0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 20, 2021