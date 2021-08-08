Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams jumps over security guard [Video]

For those of you who follow the NFL, you are well aware that Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams is one of the most athletic players in the league.

Following Saturday’s open practice, Adams flashed that athletic ability but jumping over a security guard with ease.

Here are a couple of different angles for your viewing pleasure.

Davante Adams out here clearing security guards like it's nothing 👀 (via @itsshaunrouse & @KyleMalzhan)pic.twitter.com/s7D3qBxRPW — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) August 8, 2021

Davante cleared this security guard with ease 😂 (via @KyleMalzhan) pic.twitter.com/UgBrFVQpD7 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 8, 2021