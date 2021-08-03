Green Bay Packers WR retires in middle of training camp

Sometimes you just know when it’s time.

According to reports, that is the case foe Green Bay Packers WR Bailey Gaither as he has decided to retire from the NFL.

Gaither is the second Packers player to retire in the past week as OL Simon Stepaniak called it a career on Saturday.

