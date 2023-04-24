Green Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers are trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Schefter is reporting that the Packers are sending Rodgers, the No. 15 pick and the No. 70 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Jets in exchange for the No. 13 pick, the No. 42 pick, the No. 207 pick, and a conditional 2024 2nd round pick that becomes a 1st round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the offensive plays for the Jets in 2023.

