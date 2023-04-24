Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News Reports

Green Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets

By W.G. Brady
44
0

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers are trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Schefter is reporting that the Packers are sending Rodgers, the No. 15 pick and the No. 70 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Jets in exchange for the No. 13 pick, the No. 42 pick, the No. 207 pick, and a conditional 2024 2nd round pick that becomes a 1st round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the offensive plays for the Jets in 2023.

Key Points

  • The Packers have traded Rodgers to the Jets
  • The Packers are sending Rodgers, the No. 15 pick and the No. 70 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Jets
  • The Jets are giving up the No. 13 pick, the No. 42 pick, the No. 207 pick, and a conditional 2024 2nd-round pick.
  • The conditional 2024 2nd round pick becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the offensive snaps
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Michigan WR A.J. Henning takes to Twitter following breaking news
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Michigan WR A.J. Henning takes to Twitter following breaking news

A.J. Henning has taken to Twitter to thank everyone.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.