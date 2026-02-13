Detroit Lions Linked to Top 5 NFL Cornerback

As the Detroit Lions continue to search for answers at cornerback, one national voice believes the solution could come from Tampa Bay.

Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman recently predicted that the Lions could land Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean in free agency, a move that would immediately upgrade Detroit’s secondary as the team pushes deeper into its Super Bowl window.

Dean, 29, put together one of the more impressive seasons of any defensive back in the league in 2025. After agreeing to an $8 million pay cut to remain with the Buccaneers, he turned around and delivered a career-defining year, finishing with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The analytics loved it.

Pro Football Focus graded Dean as the No. 5 cornerback in the NFL and ranked him as the No. 5 overall free agent at any position, making him one of the most intriguing defenders set to hit the market.

Why Auman Sees Dean as a Lions Fit

Auman’s prediction isn’t just about talent, it’s about timing.

Detroit is firmly in win-now mode, and Dean fits the exact profile of a free agent the Lions have targeted under Brad Holmes: proven, productive, and still in his prime.

Dean previously earned $12 million per year in Tampa Bay, and while the Buccaneers would welcome him back, his situation is unique. He’s spent his entire NFL career playing for Todd Bowles, and free agency would represent his first real opportunity to test the open market.

That’s where Detroit enters the picture.

The Lions have the cap space, roster stability, and urgency to justify a significant investment at cornerback. Pairing Dean with D.J. Reed while allowing Terrion Arnold to continue developing would give Detroit a more balanced, reliable secondary, something that proved critical late in the 2025 season.

A Move That Fits Detroit’s Culture

What stands out most about Dean’s profile is how he responded to adversity. Instead of coasting after restructuring his contract, he elevated his game.

That matters in Detroit.

The Lions have consistently prioritized players who bet on themselves, embrace accountability, and respond when challenged. Dean’s 2025 season checked every one of those boxes.

If Tampa Bay can’t match the market, or if Dean decides he’s ready for a new chapter, Greg Auman’s prediction points to Detroit as a very real landing spot.

For a team chasing a championship, adding one of the league’s top-graded cornerbacks would send a clear message: the Lions are all-in.