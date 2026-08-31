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Former Detroit Lions WR Greg Dortch Finds New Home

Amik Robertson strip-sack Josh Dobbs Kye Robichaux injury settlement Detroit Lions Sign Gus Hartwig Skyler Gill-Howard Lions roster Greg Dortch Bills practice squad
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Greg Dortch’s time with the Detroit Lions appears to be over.

According to a report from Draft Diamonds, Dortch is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Bills reporter Ryan Talbot then confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

That means one of Detroit’s most surprising roster cuts has found a new home.

Amik Robertson strip-sack Josh Dobbs Kye Robichaux injury settlement Detroit Lions Sign Gus Hartwig Skyler Gill-Howard Lions roster Greg Dortch Bills practice squad

Dortch Lands With Buffalo

The Lions released Dortch while setting their initial 53-man roster, a move that caught plenty of people off guard after he appeared to be in strong position to make the team for most of training camp.

Detroit ultimately kept only four wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Tay Martin.

Dortch’s release was notable not only because of his experience in Drew Petzing’s offense, but also because of his value in the return game. Buffalo had an obvious need there after moving on from Mecole Hardman Jr., and Dortch’s special-teams background made him a logical fit. A Bills On SI analysis published earlier Monday specifically identified Dortch as a player Buffalo should pursue because of his punt- and kick-return experience.

Detroit’s official roster-move announcement confirmed that Dortch was released Sunday rather than waived, meaning the vested veteran was free to sign with any team immediately.

The Lions had spent much of camp evaluating Dortch as part of a crowded receiver competition, one of the key roster battles heading into final cuts.

Detroit also got one final look at its receiver group in Saturday’s 25-16 preseason win over Indianapolis.

There had been some thought that Dortch could potentially return to Detroit after being released, especially with the Lions carrying only four receivers.

That now appears unlikely.

Instead, Dortch is expected to continue his career in Buffalo, where his return ability could give him a quicker path back to a game-day role.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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