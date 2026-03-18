Detroit Lions Sign Replacement for Kalif Raymond

The Detroit Lions didn’t waste much time finding a replacement for Kalif Raymond.

According to reports, Detroit is signing wide receiver Greg Dortch to a one-year deal, bringing in a player who fits almost perfectly into the role Raymond left behind.

A Natural Fit in Detroit

Dortch checks a lot of the same boxes that made Raymond valuable:

Explosive in open space

Dangerous as a returner

Reliable depth option at wide receiver

with the Arizona Cardinals, Dortch carved out a steady role as a reserve receiver, appearing in 61 games with 15 starts. He consistently produced, recording at least 24 receptions and 200 receiving yards in each season, with a career-best 52 catches for 467 yards in 2022.

Special Teams Value Stands Out

Where Dortch really shines, and where the Lions needed help, is in the return game.

In 2025, Dortch:

Returned 31 kickoffs for 811 yards

Averaged 26.2 yards per return

That production puts him right in line with what Detroit lost when Raymond departed in free agency.

Built-In Chemistry With Lions OC

There’s also a key connection here…

Dortch spent the last few seasons in Arizona working under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who now holds the same role in Detroit. That familiarity should help Dortch transition quickly into the offense and special teams unit.

Bottom Line

This isn’t a flashy signing, but it’s a smart one.

The Lions identified a clear need after losing Kalif Raymond and filled it with a player who brings similar explosiveness, proven return ability, and built-in chemistry with the coaching staff.

Don’t be surprised if Greg Dortch quickly becomes a key contributor in Detroit’s offense and special teams.