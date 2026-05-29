New Lions Addition Could Be the Key to Unlocking Detroit’s Return Game

The Detroit Lions were one of the NFL’s better kickoff return teams in 2025, but special teams coordinator Dave Fipp believes there’s still another level to reach.

After the NFL’s revamped kickoff rules led to a significant increase in returns across the league, Detroit finished with an average of 26.61 yards per return (66 returns for 1,756 yards), ranking 10th in the NFL. While that production was solid, the Lions struggled to generate explosive plays.

As a result, Fipp is spending plenty of time searching for ways to create more impact in the return game heading into 2026.

Dave Fipp Believes Kick Returns Matter More Than Ever

The NFL’s kickoff changes have transformed the importance of special teams.

Rather than simply focusing on securing possession, teams are increasingly looking for players who can consistently flip field position and create hidden yardage.

“The kick return is obviously a huge play,” “It is definitely more important than it’s ever been, which is fun.”

Fipp emphasized that finding the right return specialist could have a major influence on roster decisions this summer.

“But, finding the returner, yeah, obviously, to me, the returner is going to be crucial,” Fipp explained. “At that position, those guys are touching the ball quite a bit.”

The veteran coordinator believes special teams value could become a deciding factor for players competing for roster spots.

“I think it’s going to help push teams to play guys who might be doing a little bit more on the roster on offense, but they have a value for you, field position-wise on special teams, too.”

One player generating attention is free-agent addition Greg Dortch.

The former Arizona Cardinals playmaker arrived in Detroit this offseason and could find himself competing for one of the Lions’ return jobs.

While Fipp acknowledged Dortch isn’t the prototype he typically looks for physically, he believes the veteran has already proven he can handle the responsibility.

“In my opinion, you want a guy who’s durable, who is going to be able to take some hits,” Fipp said. “Dortch definitely has done it, has been productive and had some production similar to what Kalif has.”

That’s high praise considering the success Kalif Raymond enjoyed during his five seasons in Detroit.

Lions Hoping to Replicate Kalif Raymond’s Success

Raymond developed into one of the NFL’s most reliable return specialists during his time with the Lions before departing for Chicago this offseason.

Both Fipp and Amon-Ra St. Brown spoke glowingly about Raymond’s impact on the organization, both as a returner and teammate.

Now Detroit hopes Dortch can follow a similar path.

Fipp revealed he has been familiar with Dortch since scouting him coming out of Wake Forest in 2019 and sees some parallels between the two players.

The Lions special teams coordinator believes Dortch has the potential to make a similar leap from productive returner to one of the league’s most dangerous field-position weapons.

Why This Battle Matters

Kick returns may not receive the same attention as offense or defense, but they can dramatically influence games.

An extra 10 or 15 yards of field position can change play-calling, improve scoring opportunities, and put additional pressure on opposing defenses.

Detroit already ranked among the NFL’s better return units last season. If the Lions can add more explosiveness to that production, it could become another weapon for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

As training camp approaches, don’t be surprised if the battle for return duties becomes one of the most intriguing competitions on the roster.