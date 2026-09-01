Greg Dortch Breaks Silence After Shocking Lions Release

Greg Dortch was not expecting his time with the Detroit Lions to end the way it did.

Frankly, neither were a lot of people watching training camp.

Detroit released Dortch while constructing its initial 53-man roster, choosing to keep only four wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Tay Martin. The Lions officially listed Dortch among their veteran releases Sunday night.

Dortch has now landed with Buffalo, where the Bills signed him to their practice squad.

And while speaking with reporters in Buffalo on Tuesday, Dortch admitted he did not see Detroit’s decision coming. Dortch’s Buffalo media availability

“It kinda caught me off guard,” Dortch said. “I didn’t think I was going to be put in that position.”

Yep. That makes two of us.

Dortch Looked Like a Safe Bet in Detroit

Dortch’s release was one of the biggest surprises when the Lions finally unveiled their roster.

Detroit signed him during the offseason with an obvious path to contributing. He already knew offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s system from their time together in Arizona, and he brought extensive experience as both a receiver and return specialist.

In fact, Detroit’s own training camp preview had Dortch essentially positioned behind the Lions’ top three receivers before camp even started. DetroitLions.com’s receiver preview

That is why his eventual release stood out.

We had Dortch among the most notable omissions when breaking down the biggest surprises from Detroit’s final roster decisions, and his departure became even more interesting when the Lions chose to carry only four receivers.

Dortch did not have to wait long for another opportunity.

As we reported Monday, the former Lions receiver quickly found a new home with the Buffalo Bills.

Greg Dortch getting cut by the Lions surprised a lot of people on Sunday… including Dortch. But he said he’s happy to have landed in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/9UghiILDom — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) September 1, 2026

Buffalo May Have an Immediate Use for Him

Dortch is technically beginning his Buffalo tenure on the practice squad, but that does not necessarily mean he will stay there.

The Bills have been searching for help in the punt-return game, and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane indicated the team’s interest in Dortch went back beyond Detroit’s decision to release him.

That could create a relatively quick path to game-day elevations.

For Detroit, meanwhile, the decision remains one of the more fascinating choices Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made during cutdown weekend.

The Lions clearly believed they could live without Dortch despite his return experience and familiarity with Petzing’s offense. Martin’s strong summer earned him a place on the 53, while Detroit later brought Tom Kennedy, Lucky Jackson and Dominic Lovett back on the practice squad.

We’ll find out soon enough whether Detroit got that calculation right.

The Lions got their final look at Dortch and the rest of the roster during their preseason finale against Indianapolis.

Dortch has already made it clear that he expected to be around longer.

Now he’ll get his next opportunity in Buffalo.