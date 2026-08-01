Greg Dortch Is Already Turning Heads in Detroit

Greg Dortch is already giving the Detroit Lions something to think about.

Before Friday’s training camp practice, Dan Campbell pointed to Dortch’s work in the return game as one of the early bright spots of camp. The veteran receiver has not locked down a defined offensive role yet, but his special-teams value is beginning to stand out.

Greg Dortch Turns Heads in Return Drills

Campbell was asked about Dortch’s gadget potential and quickly shifted the conversation toward what the Lions have already seen on special teams.

“Maybe it’s the way you’re pronouncing it. Just say it a different way, like ‘gadgeteer’ or something.

“Did you see some of those returns yesterday during the drills? I love Fipp. We did some five-on-five work, and Dortch’s return ability really showed up.

“He wasn’t the only one. We had a couple of other guys who were pretty good, but what he did was really impressive.”

That matters for a player trying to carve out a place in a crowded skill-position group.

Detroit already has established offensive weapons, so Dortch may need special teams to become his clearest path onto the game-day roster. If he keeps creating separation from the other return candidates, the Lions will have a reason to keep finding snaps for him elsewhere.

Lions Still Defining Dortch’s Offensive Role

Campbell made it clear that Detroit is not trying to force Dortch into one narrow job.

“Dortch has a history with ‘Ping,’ so he knows what Dortch is able to do.

“We certainly know what he can do from afar and from watching the tape.

“For him, it’s about finding where he fits. We’re going to need to be able to use him and rely on him.

“We feel pretty good so far about the return work, but we still have an entire camp to go.

“We also have three pretty good receivers at the top of this thing whom we feel really good about.

“For him, it’s about finding where he fits and where he can make his mark.

“We have plenty of guys we can give gadget plays to. We can give one to Saint, Jamo or Gibbs.

“For Dortch, it’s about identifying what he does best, where he fits into the offense and letting him play receiver.

“He can play the Z. He can play the F. Then he can go to work.”

The message is pretty simple. Dortch does not need to become Detroit’s fourth gadget player. The Lions already have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs for that.

What Detroit needs is a dependable receiver who can handle multiple alignments and provide real value in the return game.

Bottom Line

Greg Dortch is making his first strong case through special teams.

His offensive role is still taking shape, but Campbell’s comments suggest the Lions already see a useful player. If Dortch keeps winning as a returner and proves he can handle both the Z and F positions, he could turn himself into one of the more valuable depth pieces on Detroit’s roster.