Greg Dortch Details the Relentless Routine He Hopes Will Earn Him a Lions Role

Greg Dortch is not waiting for the Detroit Lions to hand him a role.

Long after the most visible parts of training camp practice are finished, Dortch keeps working. The veteran receiver heads to the JUGS machine, catches footballs from different angles and tries to squeeze as much value as possible from every repetition.

“I’m trying to catch as many footballs as possible from different angles,” Dortch said following Tuesday’s practice. “It’s really about repetitions.

“The more repetitions you get, the better you become. Catching is about repetitions and confidence. I’m trying to build both and set myself apart from the other players.”

For a player trying to earn touches in one of the NFL’s deepest offenses, standing still is not an option.

Dortch Is Fighting to Become More Than a Returner

Detroit signed Dortch with an obvious need in mind.

The Lions lost their primary punt returner during the offseason, and Dortch entered camp as one of the leading candidates to fill that opening. He has handled significant return work since the spring, and Dan Campbell recently praised what he showed during Detroit’s special-teams drills.

That may be Dortch’s clearest path onto the game-day roster. He wants more than one job.

“Anytime I can come out here and help the team, however that may be, that’s what I want to do,” Dortch said. “It could be returning punts, returning kickoffs, playing in the slot or lining up outside.

“Whatever I can do to help the team win, I want to do it.”

That versatility is not just something Dortch lists on a résumé. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and his familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing gives him a head start in Detroit’s system. Dortch spent the previous three seasons in Petzing’s Arizona offense and caught 120 passes with eight touchdowns during that stretch.

Repetitions Matter in a Crowded Lions Offense

The competition for offensive touches is unforgiving.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa sit at the top of Detroit’s receiver room. Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta will command their share of opportunities once the regular season begins. The Lions also have several receivers competing for the final spots on the depth chart.

Dortch cannot simply rely on being the new return specialist.

He has to prove Jared Goff can trust him when the ball comes his way. That is where the extra catches matter. A receiver may get only a few meaningful targets in a game, and one drop can be the difference between extending a drive and returning to the sideline.

Dortch’s routine is designed to remove doubt.

Different angles. Different ball placement. More catches. More confidence.

It is not glamorous, but roster battles are often decided by the players willing to repeat the smallest details until they become automatic.

Familiarity With Drew Petzing Helps Dortch Play Faster

Dortch does not have to spend every practice translating a completely foreign offense.

“There are some similarities to what we did in Arizona,” Dortch said. “Of course, we have different players here, so it’s about putting these guys into the best possible matchups.

“Having Drew here makes things comfortable for me. I’m able to play faster. There are some differences and some similarities.”

That comfort could become an important advantage.

Petzing already understands what Dortch can do. Dortch knows how his coordinator teaches concepts and creates favorable matchups. Detroit’s official roster preview identified that experience as one reason the Lions brought him in to compete as a versatile receiver and special-teams contributor.

Familiarity does not guarantee snaps. It can shorten the learning curve enough for Dortch to show his full game before roster decisions arrive.

Dortch Is Embracing the Fight

Tuesday’s padded practice gave Dortch something he had missed during the offseason.

Contact.

“We went live today, and it was fun to get back in there and be tackled,” Dortch said. “It’s fun coming out here and competing.”

That reaction says plenty about his approach.

Players fighting for roster spots cannot spend camp protecting themselves from every uncomfortable moment. They need the live reps, the collisions and the pressure that reveals whether their preparation holds up when the game becomes real.

Dortch is chasing that feeling again.

He said he first experienced the adrenaline of making plays when he was about eight years old. He has spent the years since trying to find it again.

Now he is hoping that pursuit leads to a meaningful role in Detroit.

Bottom Line

Greg Dortch understands the challenge sitting in front of him.

The Lions already have established offensive stars, a crowded receiver room and several players capable of handling gadget opportunities. Dortch’s best route onto the field may begin with returning kicks, but he is working to prove he can offer much more.

That is why the JUGS machine matters.

Every catch builds confidence. Every repetition gives him another chance to separate. Every clean practice makes it easier for Detroit’s coaches to trust him when the real games begin.

Dortch is not waiting for an opportunity to arrive.

He is trying to catch it.