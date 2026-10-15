The Detroit Lions have heard plenty of criticism about quarterback Jared Goff over the years, but one former Green Bay Packers star has apparently seen enough. And his latest assessment should have Lions fans smiling.

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Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings believes Goff deserves to be considered the best quarterback in the NFL right now. That is quite a statement, especially considering Detroit is preparing to host Jennings’ former team on Oct. 25.

And Jennings has the numbers to back up his argument.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Greg Jennings Makes Bold Jared Goff Declaration

During a recent appearance on First Things First, Jennings made his case for Goff while discussing the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

“He should be atop the mountain,” Jennings said, pointing to Goff’s historic start to the season. Jennings added that Goff and Russell Wilson are the only quarterbacks to open a season with 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions through five games, according to his comments on the show.

The former Packers receiver emphasized that Goff’s success often gets overlooked because he doesn’t play the same flashy style as quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. While those players make headlines with their athleticism, Goff continues producing impressive numbers from the pocket.

Jennings also explained that Jahmyr Gibbs’ success is connected to Goff’s ability to put teammates in favorable situations. As his comments highlighted, Detroit’s quarterback deserves more recognition for making the players around him better.

Jared Goff’s Numbers Are Getting Hard to Ignore

Through five games, Goff has thrown for 1,485 yards, 12 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Those are remarkable numbers for a quarterback leading an offense that also features one of the league’s most productive rushing attacks.

Goff’s passing total is the second-most in the league, and Detroit’s ground game has been every bit as productive. Gibbs came out of Week 5 fourth in the NFL with 504 rushing yards and first in scrimmage touchdowns with nine.

Goff’s individual performance has already generated plenty of discussion. We recently highlighted how Goff owns the NFL’s highest passing grade among qualifying quarterbacks, providing another argument for his place among the league’s elite.

And the respect isn’t limited to national television personalities. Following Detroit’s 45-21 victory over Arizona, Goff credited Sam LaPorta for helping transform the Lions’ offense, demonstrating the leadership and willingness to recognize teammates that have become hallmarks of his time in Detroit.

The Packers Are About to Get a Close-Up Look

Perhaps the most interesting part of Jennings’ comments is the timing. Detroit will welcome Green Bay to Ford Field following its bye week, giving Goff an opportunity to reinforce the former Packers receiver’s argument against a division rival.

Of course, five outstanding games don’t automatically make someone the NFL’s best quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and several others have impressive résumés of their own.

But Goff’s 2026 performance deserves serious consideration, regardless of how anyone ranks the league’s quarterbacks. If he continues protecting the football while producing touchdowns at this rate, the MVP conversation is only going to get louder.

And hearing a former Packers star lead that conversation?

That makes it even sweeter for Lions fans.