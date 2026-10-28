Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano spent Tuesday getting ready for two Michigan quarterbacks instead of one, and he did not talk about the Wolverines offense the way its numbers do.

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Michigan faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 31, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. ET on BTN. Kyle Whittingham’s team is 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Schiano’s is 2-5 and 1-3.

Asked about the quarterbacks he has to plan for, Schiano kept the praise on both of them. “Both very athletic. Really good arm talent on both of them. So they’re both very, very capable,” he said, as reported by Andrew Kahn of MLive. He also called them “both tremendous athletes.”

Michigan Is Expected to Start Tommy Carr for a Second Straight Game

On Wednesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that the Wolverines are expected to turn again to freshman Tommy Carr rather than sophomore Bryce Underwood at Rutgers. Michigan has not announced the decision, and Schiano was still preparing for both when he spoke a day earlier.

It would be Carr’s second straight start. He opened Michigan’s 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 24.

What Greg Schiano Said About the Rest of Michigan’s Offense

Schiano went position group by position group, and the takeaways from his press conference were not the ones a 2-5 team usually offers about a struggling opponent.

“[Junior Jordan] Marshall and [freshman Savion] Hiter are really two very, very good backs, Big Ten backs. Big, strong. Marshall’s probably got another gear to him, as well. Hiter is really tough to get down. Really good backs.

“And then [sophomores] [JJ] Buchanan and [Andrew] Marsh on the perimeter, the wideouts. Kind of a great mix. One is 6-4ish, the other kind of 6-1ish. Really good receivers.

“And then the offensive line is traditional for Michigan. Big, strong, smart and tough.

“Offensively, they certainly have very, very good players.”

The film read is accurate down to the measurements: Buchanan is listed at 6-4 and Marsh at 6-1. The production behind it is thinner. Marshall has 319 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries, an average of 3.9 yards a carry. Hiter has 238 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries, an average of 3.6.

The Numbers Behind Michigan’s Offensive Slump

Michigan averages 300.6 yards and 20.3 points a game this season, and the Wolverines have scored more than 21 points once in seven tries. Whittingham is still looking for a quarterback. The defense has carried the team, giving up 17.8 points a game in Big Ten play, fifth best in the conference.

Rutgers’ Defense Has Been Worse Than That

That is the part that gives Schiano’s praise its weight. Rutgers allows 33.3 points and 416.7 yards a game overall, and the number climbs to 40.3 points a game in Big Ten play, second worst in the conference behind Maryland. The Scarlet Knights lost 47-15 to Indiana on Oct. 3 and 42-14 at Northwestern on Oct. 24.

So Saturday sets up as a test of which side of the ball is really the problem. A coach whose defense has given up 40 points a week in league play just spent his Tuesday calling Michigan’s players very good, and he has three days to find out whether he was being polite or accurate.