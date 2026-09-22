ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski Predicts Dylan Larkin Stays in Detroit

Dylan Larkin is 30 years old, he is no longer the Detroit Red Wings captain, and he still does not know where he will be playing this season after requesting a trade during the offseason. In 74 games played last season, he scored 34 goals and recorded 33 assists, along with a plus-3 rating.

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Detroit stripped Larkin of the “C” earlier this month and will open the 2026-27 season without a captain. Whether he opens it in a Red Wings sweater is the larger question.

Where Dylan Larkin Stands Entering Camp

Larkin has reached the playoffs once in his career, during his rookie season in 2015-16, and Detroit has not been back since. He is also dealing with an upper-body injury that he suffered in off-ice training, which kept him off the ice for the start of training camp. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said there is no timeline for his return, though the team hopes to have him back at some point during the preseason.

Greg Wyshynski Predicts Dylan Larkin Stays in Detroit

ESPN NHL writer Greg Wyshynski wrote one bold prediction for each NHL team as the 2026-27 season approaches. For the Red Wings, his bold prediction is that Larkin stays in Detroit. Wyshynski wrote,

“The Red Wings’ now former captain wasn’t exactly forthcoming in his first meeting with reporters since his trade request became public. In particular, Larkin didn’t explain whether his ill feelings toward the organization stemmed from his dealings with general manager Steve Yzerman and whether Yzerman’s departure from that role this summer might have mended any of those fences with the organization. He also wouldn’t go into details about his list of preferred destinations, and therein lies the rub for the Red Wings and Larkin: Unless either his list gets larger or their expected return for him grows smaller, he’s going to be skating for Detroit. (Sorry, Minnesota Wild.) So the prediction here is that both sides grit their teeth, honor his contract and have Larkin play the full season in Detroit. There will be boos from fans and uncomfortable questions from reporters, at least at the start. But as the games go on, one thing remains clear: The Red Wings are a better team with Larkin in the middle than without him, and they know that.”

Larkin spoke publicly about the trade request on the first day of camp without going into his list of destinations or his issues with the front office. Yzerman stepped down as general manager this summer, and Horcoff is running hockey operations on an interim basis while Detroit looks for a permanent replacement.

Larkin’s Contract Complicates Any Trade

Larkin will have four years remaining on his contract after the 2026-27 NHL season. The eight-year, $69.6 million deal he signed in March 2023 carries an annual cap hit of $8.7 million and runs through 2030-31. If Larkin does play for the Red Wings this season, there is no doubt it is going to be awkward.