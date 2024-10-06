fb
Sunday, October 6, 2024
NFL

Greg Zuerlein’s Field Goal Amid Vikings Cheerleaders Dance Goes Viral

Pregame warmups are all about focus and preparation, but Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein found himself in quite the unusual situation on Sunday morning in London. As Zuerlein was going through his warmup routine before the New York Jets took on the Minnesota Vikings, he suddenly found his space occupied—by the Vikings cheerleaders.

Greg Zuerlein

As seen in the video below, Greg Zuerlein was gearing up for a field goal attempt when the Vikings cheerleaders began their routine, walking right toward him while performing their dance. But instead of stopping or clearing the way for the kicker, the cheerleaders continued to perform, and hilariously, Zuerlein ended up right in the middle of their formation.

Greg Zuerlein Stays Focused!

What made the moment even better was Greg Zuerlein’s calm and composed reaction. Rather than waiting for the dancers to move aside, Zuerlein took it all in stride and went ahead with his field goal attempt right from the center of the action. Talk about staying focused under pressure! With a quick kick, Zuerlein sent the ball sailing through the uprights, proving that not even a squad of cheerleaders can break his concentration.

While it was an unplanned moment, it gave fans a good laugh and showed off Zuerlein’s poise in the most unconventional of situations. Way to keep your head in the game, Greg!

