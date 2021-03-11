Sharing is caring!

On Thursday afternoon, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans had the opportunity to earn another shot at Michigan when they squared off against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.

Though the Spartans got off to a great start, they eventually succumbed 68-57 to a much more physical Maryland team.

During the game, the officiating was, shall I say, questionable, and Izzo lost his cool and was assessed a technical foul for his actions.

For Izzo to lose his cool in a tournament game, which he knows damn well is officiated closer than a regular-season game, is unacceptable and he knows it.

Following the game, Izzo spoke to reporters and he admitted that he screwed up.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I let it get to me. It was immature, ridiculous.” And, “Grow up Izzo, that should be your headline.”

Let’s face it, this is an average Michigan State team at best and they cannot afford for Izzo to react like he did and cost his team points.

In order for the Spartans to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, which is very possible in a COVID season, Izzo will have to be better, as will the players he coaches.

That being said, Izzo wanted a certain headline so I gave it to him!