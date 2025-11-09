MLB SHOCKER: Guardians Pitchers Indicted in Pitch-Rigging Scheme

The baseball world was rocked Sunday when startling news broke: Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted on federal charges tied to an alleged pitch-rigging scheme. Yes, you read that right, pitch rigging, something straight out of a scandal movie, not the MLB.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, who has obtained a 23-page indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York, prosecutors allege that Clase and Ortiz knowingly manipulated specific pitches so bettors could cash in on wagers involving whether the next pitch would be a ball or a strike. The scheme reportedly began as early as May 2023, involving Clase, and eventually expanded to include Ortiz.

What Prosecutors Say Happened

Federal investigators claim both pitchers intentionally threw certain pitches outside the zone. These weren’t random outcomes or control issues, the indictment alleges these were deliberate pitches coordinated so others could profit on micro-bets.

Two dates were highlighted by prosecutors:

June 15 : Ortiz allegedly threw an intentional ball.

• Ortiz reportedly received $5,000

• Clase allegedly received $5,000 for facilitating

• This time, both reportedly earned $7,000 each

Ortiz was arrested Sunday morning in Boston. Clase is not currently in custody.

The Charges Are Serious

Clase and Ortiz face a laundry list of federal charges, including:

Fraud

Conspiracy

Bribery

If convicted on all counts, federal prosecutors say they could face up to 65 years in prison.

MLB Responds

Major League Baseball quickly issued a statement confirming its cooperation with the ongoing investigation:

“MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process. We are aware of the indictment and today’s arrest, and our investigation is ongoing.”

The Guardians, meanwhile, previously placed both pitchers on leave “until further notice” following an earlier phase of the investigation.

A Stunning Turn for Two Pitchers

Clase, widely known for his electric fastball and All-Star potential, and Ortiz, a young rotational arm, now face a scandal that could end their careers. Betting-related misconduct is one of the gravest violations in modern sports, especially as the leagues continue to partner with sportsbooks and push regulated, transparent gambling.

Intentionally altering the outcome of even a single pitch is a threat to the integrity of the game, and prosecutors are treating it exactly that way.

The Fallout Has Just Begun

With one pitcher in custody, another facing imminent legal action, and the indictment laying out specific dollar amounts and alleged actions, this story is far from over. MLB’s investigation continues, and more revelations could be coming.

If the allegations prove true, this will go down as one of the biggest betting scandals in baseball since the Black Sox, only in a modern twist involving legal sports betting and micro-wagers.

Stay tuned. The baseball world will be watching closely.