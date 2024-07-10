Guardians vs Tigers, July 10, 2024: Viewing Info, Betting Odds and Predictions





In the Guardians vs Tigers matchup, the Cleveland Guardians (57-33) will face off against the Detroit Tigers (43-49) on Wednesday at Comerica Park. The Guardians are riding high after a narrow 9-8 win over the Tigers, with the series now tied at one game apiece. The Cleveland Guardians are looking to solidify their position atop the AL Central, while the Detroit Tigers are eager to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat and keep their playoff hopes alive.

How to Watch the Guardians vs Tigers

Time & Place: 6:40 PM ET (Comerica Park, Detroit MI)

6:40 PM ET (Comerica Park, Detroit MI) T.V.: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (Channel 663)

Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (Channel 663) Stream: MLB.TV

MLB.TV Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Guardians vs Tigers Odds

Spread: Tigers (+1.5) -150 / Guardians (-1.5) +125

Tigers (+1.5) -150 / Guardians (-1.5) +125 Moneyline: Tigers +120 / Guardians -145

Tigers +120 / Guardians -145 Total: Over/Under (7.5) Tigers -105 / Guardians -115

Over/Under (7.5)

Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

The Cleveland Guardians have the edge in this matchup. Starter Tanner Bibee has had a successful season thus far and is expected to keep his momentum going. Reese Olson has pitched well for the Tigers, but his lack of run support has been a persistent issue. Considering the Guardians’ consistent offensive lineup and bullpen strength, a Cleveland win seems likely.

More

Key players to watch include Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor for the Guardians, whose impressive stats could swing the game in Cleveland’s favor. On the Tigers side, Riley Greene and Mark Canha will look to make an impact. The Guardians are not just playing for the win, but to maintain their dominance in the AL Central, while the Detroit Tigers are desperate to stay competitive in the playoff race.

Overall, this is not just a regular season game, but one with significant implications for both teams moving forward.